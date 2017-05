BANGKOK — On Monday, the Bangkok police commander visited the site of an explosion that wounded two people and told reporters it was not an explosion at all, but a “explosive-like loud bang” caused by a malfunctioning water pipe.

There was not even a trace of gunpowder to be found, Lt. Gen. Sanit Mahatavorn reassured reporters as he scooped up remnants of a plastic pipe and displayed them for photos.

