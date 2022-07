Guan Yin Shrine Thien Fah Foundation in Bangkok at night during Chinese New Year. Image: Lerdsuwa.









BANGKOK, July 8 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration started its open-air theater festival to stimulate the economy and the Thai movie industry and entertain people.

The project began at the City Hall’s ground on Thursday with the screening of “Dang Bireley’s and Young Gangsters” which featured locations in the capital.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts