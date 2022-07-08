Thai tourist police officer nabbed for allegedly extorting pub and bar owners in Nonthaburi









A tourist police officer and another man were arrested by Nonthaburi provincial police and local administration officials late Thursday night, after they had allegedly demanded protection money from pubs and bars in the province.

A special unit of the Provincial Administration Department and Bang Yai district police were dispatched to the car park of a shopping mall, in Sao Thong Hin sub-district of Bang Yai district, to look for a tourist police vehicle, whose driver is suspected of involvement in an extortion racket.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

