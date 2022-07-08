July 8, 2022

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during a rally

8 hours ago TN
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Meeting between Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. Photo: kremlin.ru.




The former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe died on Friday, July 8, as a result of chest wounds caused by gunshots fired by a man who assaulted him during a rally.

Abe, 67, was shot several times while giving a speech in the street before the parliamentary elections to be held this Sunday in Japan.

His party reported his death, after health services had previously announced that he was in cardiorespiratory arrest.

Medical services at Nara University Hospital confirmed that Abe died at 17:03 local time (8:03 GMT) as a result of injuries to several arteries and damage to his heart, and explained that he was without vital signs on arrival at the medical facility.

During the approximately four hours he was hospitalized in a center to which he was transferred by helicopter, doctors tried to stop his neck and chest hemorrhages and performed blood transfusions, but were unable to save his life.

Election rallies in Japan are usually held in the streets and with little security measures, due to the low rate of crime and firearms attacks typical of the Asian country.

Some citizens captured and uploaded to social networks images of the politician being treated in the field.

-Thailand News (TN)

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



