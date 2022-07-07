Departments Deny Andaman Sea Tsunami Rumors

Sunrise in Koh Lipe, a island in the Andaman Sea. Photo: Two Wandering Soles.









BANGKOK, July 7 (TNA) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the Meteorological Department have confirmed that their tsunami warning system remained effective despite damaged tsunami-warning buoys.

Boontham Lertsukheekasem, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and Chomparee Chompurat, director-general of the Meteorological Department, on Wednesday held an urgent press conference in response to repeated quakes in the Andaman Sea, rumors about a tsunami threat to provinces facing the Andaman Sea and concerns among local people and tourists.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





