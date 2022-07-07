Departments Deny Andaman Sea Tsunami Rumors
BANGKOK, July 7 (TNA) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the Meteorological Department have confirmed that their tsunami warning system remained effective despite damaged tsunami-warning buoys.
Boontham Lertsukheekasem, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and Chomparee Chompurat, director-general of the Meteorological Department, on Wednesday held an urgent press conference in response to repeated quakes in the Andaman Sea, rumors about a tsunami threat to provinces facing the Andaman Sea and concerns among local people and tourists.
TNA