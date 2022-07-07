July 7, 2022

Departments Deny Andaman Sea Tsunami Rumors

9 hours ago TN
Sunrise on Koh Lipe beach

Sunrise in Koh Lipe, a island in the Andaman Sea. Photo: Two Wandering Soles.




BANGKOK, July 7 (TNA) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the Meteorological Department have confirmed that their tsunami warning system remained effective despite damaged tsunami-warning buoys.

Boontham Lertsukheekasem, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and Chomparee Chompurat, director-general of the Meteorological Department, on Wednesday held an urgent press conference in response to repeated quakes in the Andaman Sea, rumors about a tsunami threat to provinces facing the Andaman Sea and concerns among local people and tourists.

