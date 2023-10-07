Thailand Commits to Climate Action Goals
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government emphasized its commitment to tackling climate change at the 2nd Thailand Climate Action Conference (TCAC 2), believing that active collaboration can achieve set goals.
Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Finance Minister, announced Thailand’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations during the Climate Ambition Summits. Thailand stands among 38 nations selected to present its action plans and commitments, eyeing carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065. These targets align with the nation’s core policies, the 20-year national strategy, and the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan.
