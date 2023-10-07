Thailand Commits to Climate Action Goals

Protesters converged at the UNESCAP in Bangkok to demand climate justice. Photo: Shubert Ciencia. CC BY 2.0.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government emphasized its commitment to tackling climate change at the 2nd Thailand Climate Action Conference (TCAC 2), believing that active collaboration can achieve set goals.

Thailand Urges World to Fulfill Climate Change Pledges

Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Finance Minister, announced Thailand’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations during the Climate Ambition Summits. Thailand stands among 38 nations selected to present its action plans and commitments, eyeing carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065. These targets align with the nation’s core policies, the 20-year national strategy, and the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts