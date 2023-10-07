Bangkok Taxi Driver Arrested for Stealing Passenger’s Phone and Transferring Almost a Million Baht to Himself
A taxi driver seized an opportunity on a forgotten phone from his passenger and transferred almost a million baht to his own bank account. He was later arrested in Samut Songkhram.
On October 5th, 2023, a Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) unit captured a suspect identified only as Mr. Saichon on an arrest warrant from the Bangkok South Criminal Court. Mr. Saichon was arrested on a roadside in Mueang, Samut Songkhram, and charged with offenses involving stolen electronic cards, burglary at night, and receiving stolen property.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Adam Judd
TPNNational