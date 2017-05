BANGKOK: — Figures revealed by the British government show a huge drop of visitors to Thailand in recent years but a massive rise in arrests especially for drugs.

The conclusion is clear that the criticism of “Brits behaving badly in Thailand” is an increasingly observable fact.

Also when taken as a percentage far more British people are dying in Thailand and being hospitalized than compared to just three or four years ago.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa