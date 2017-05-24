PM dances to the tune of vendors in Songkhla

Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha let his hair down and surprised vendors at an organic products market inside the Prince of Songkla University campus with a “chicken dance” during his one-day visit to Songkhla province on Wednesday.

Other than his brief fling with dancing, Prayut’s trip to the deep South province focused on serious issues, especially the government’s Thailand 4.0 steering plan in the southern region and development funds and transformation loans to 30 local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

