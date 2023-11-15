DSI Cracks Down on Smuggling of Contraband Pork in Thailand

BANGKOK, Nov 15 (TNA) – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has apprehended a father-son duo allegedly involving in the large-scale pork smuggling into Thailand.

4 Million Kg. of Pork to Be Destroyed

The DSI detained Mr.Virach Phurichat, 69 the board member of the Wealthy & Healthy Foods Co.,Ltd. and the Good Shop Co.,Ltd. and Mr. Thanakrit Phurichat 42 upon their arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport from the United States after they had contacted the police to turn themselves in to fight the charges of violating customs laws, and illegally importing animals or animal carcasses without permission into Thailand.

