Idea of joint patrol with Chinese police a miscommunication: Thai PM

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says he has never talked about inviting Chinese police to come to Thailand to join their Thai counterparts on patrols in tourist destinations, to boost the confidence of Chinese tourists about their safety in the kingdom.

Top cop rejects presence of Chinese police in Thailand

In an interview from San Francisco in the United States, where he was attending the APEC conference on Monday evening local time, the prime minister said it was a miscommunication on the part of the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thapanee Kiatphaibool.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts