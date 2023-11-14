Idea of joint patrol with Chinese police a miscommunication: Thai PM
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says he has never talked about inviting Chinese police to come to Thailand to join their Thai counterparts on patrols in tourist destinations, to boost the confidence of Chinese tourists about their safety in the kingdom.
In an interview from San Francisco in the United States, where he was attending the APEC conference on Monday evening local time, the prime minister said it was a miscommunication on the part of the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thapanee Kiatphaibool.
By Thai PBS World