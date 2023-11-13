Top cop rejects presence of Chinese police in Thailand
The national police commissioner has opposed the concept of inviting Chinese police to patrol with their Thai counterparts, ostensibly to increase the safety of Chinese tourists.
Chinese police presence in Thailand a ‘slap in the face’: ex-NIA deputy director
Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol said the idea could not be implemented because it involves national security, adding “I disagree with the idea as it would infringe upon Thailand’s sovereignty. Thai police are quite capable of taking care of Thai people as well as tourists.”
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!