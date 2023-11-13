}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Spanish chef Daniel Sancho pleads not guilty to murder of Edwin Arrieta

TN November 13, 2023 0

Daniel Sancho pleads not guilty to premeditated murder of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta.

Bophut Fisherman's Village in Koh Samui.

Bophut Fisherman's Village in Koh Samui. Photo: Marc van der Chijs / flickr.

The Spanish chef Daniel Sancho pleaded not guilty on Monday to the premeditated murder of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta in Thailand, during a hearing at the court on the island of Samui, sources close to the case informed different Spanish media.

Spaniard Daniel Sancho charged in murder, dismemberment of Colombian surgeon

At the hearing, Sancho, 29, who has been in custody since Aug. 7, denied being guilty of the premeditated murder of the Colombian on the island of Phangan, as well as of making his passport disappear, two of the three charges against him, but pleaded guilty to dismembering and concealing his body. Sancho claimed during the hearing that Edwin Arrieta’s death was due to an accident.

At the Spanish chef’s side was at all times his father, Rodolfo Sancho, who attended court on the island of Koh Samui to hear his son Daniel testify, and declined to answer any questions from reporters.

From now on, a proceeding would begin that would include a new statement and examination of evidence that would culminate in a trial, which could take place between February and April 2024, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

-Thailand News (TN)

