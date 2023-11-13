}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Chinese police presence in Thailand a ‘slap in the face’: ex-NIA deputy director

TN November 13, 2023 0
Chinese policemen in Beijing

Chinese Police officers in Beijing, China. Photo: Beijing Patrol.

Former deputy director of National Intelligence Agency Nantiwat Samart has questioned the concept of inviting Chinese police to join their Thai counterparts on patrol in main tourist provinces, ostensibly to boost the confidence of Chinese nationals in Thailand.

Chinese Police Patrolling With Thai Police: No Patrols, Only Info Sharing

In his Facebook post today, the former spy chief said that he wonders who initiated the idea. He asked whether the idea is rooted in fear or is a joke, adding that if other foreign tourists want their police to do the same, will the Thai government allow them to do so?

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

