Chinese police presence in Thailand a ‘slap in the face’: ex-NIA deputy director
Former deputy director of National Intelligence Agency Nantiwat Samart has questioned the concept of inviting Chinese police to join their Thai counterparts on patrol in main tourist provinces, ostensibly to boost the confidence of Chinese nationals in Thailand.
Chinese Police Patrolling With Thai Police: No Patrols, Only Info Sharing
In his Facebook post today, the former spy chief said that he wonders who initiated the idea. He asked whether the idea is rooted in fear or is a joke, adding that if other foreign tourists want their police to do the same, will the Thai government allow them to do so?
