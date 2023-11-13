Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Arrives in U.S. to Attend APEC meeting
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 13 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin has arrived in San Francisco, USA to attend the APEC Leaders’ Meeting 2023.
Thai PM Srettha to meet Biden in San Francisco next month
He arrived at the San Francisco international airport around 2:00 PM on November 12, local time, approximately 15 hours behind Thailand, to prepare for the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA