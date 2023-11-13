}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Arrives in U.S. to Attend APEC meeting

November 13, 2023
Royal Thai Air Force Airbus A340-500 HS-TYV.

Royal Thai Air Force Airbus A340-500 HS-TYV. Photo: Rattaphol Kerdkaen / flickr.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 13 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin has arrived in San Francisco, USA to attend the APEC Leaders’ Meeting 2023.

Thai PM Srettha to meet Biden in San Francisco next month

He arrived at the San Francisco international airport around 2:00 PM on November 12, local time, approximately 15 hours behind Thailand, to prepare for the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

TNA

TNA

