Chinese Police Patrolling With Thai Police: No Patrols, Only Info Sharing
In an unusual move, Chinese police will join Thai police in tourist hotspots to patrol in the near future to boost tourist confidence, said the director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand. However, a later statement by a spokesman to the Prime Minister denied any patrolling would take place and only that the two forces would share information.
Thai, Chinese Police Cooperate in Crackdown on Chinese Crooks
The announcement was first made today, Sunday November 13th, 2023, by Thapanee Kiatphaibool, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand. It followed a meeting with the Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport earlier today.
