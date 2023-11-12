Thai Government Plans to Provide Clean Drinking Tap Water Nationwide: Interior Minister

On November 9th, 2023, Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, the Deputy Prime Minister, delegated electric and water utility policies to Thai government officials to relieve the burden of Thai citizens.

Drinking water companies assure enough water for consumption in summer

Both Thai metropolitan and regional officials authorized that electric or water bill payments could be postponed for 3 months if the electric or water bills were less than 300 and 150 baht each month respectively.

Anutin publicly stated that the Thai government will also provide clean drinking tap water without an additional charge. The Thai Metropolitan Waterworks Authority has the potential to manage the new policy efficiently, Anutin added.

A bottle of water may cost 10-20 baht, but drinking tap water will greatly relieve the burden of millions of Thai citizens who have low income, said the Deputy Prime Minister.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts