Thai Government Plans to Provide Clean Drinking Tap Water Nationwide: Interior Minister

}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Oxygen-Sans,Ubuntu,Cantarell,'Helvetica Neue',sans-serif;font-size:100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%;text-rendering:auto;-webkit-font-smoothing:antialiased;-moz-osx-font-smoothing:grayscale}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{color:inherit;font:inherit;margin:0}input::-moz-focus-inner{border:0;padding:0}input{line-height:normal}body,input{color:#3a3a3a;font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Oxygen-Sans,Ubuntu,Cantarell,'Helvetica Neue',sans-serif;font-size:16px;line-height:1.6}.main-navigation a,.font-family-1{font-family:'Source Sans Pro',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Oxygen-Sans,Ubuntu,Cantarell,'Helvetica Neue',sans-serif}p{margin-bottom:10px}i{font-style:italic}html{box-sizing:border-box}*,*:before,*:after{box-sizing:inherit}body{background-color:#f7f7f7}img{height:auto;max-width:100%}input{height:45px;line-height:45px}a{color:#404040;text-decoration:none}a:visited{color:#404040}.main-navigation span.af-mobile-site-title-wrap{display:none}.navigation-container .site-title{color:#fff}.main-navigation .toggle-menu{height:55px;width:85px;display:none}@media only screen and (max-width:991px){.main-navigation .toggle-menu{display:block;text-align:initial}.main-navigation .toggle-menu a{display:inline-block;height:50px;width:40px;text-align:center;font-size:14px;padding:0;padding-left:8px;vertical-align:middle}}.ham{width:23px;height:2px;top:27px;display:block;margin-right:auto;background-color:#fff;position:relative}.ham:before,.ham:after{position:absolute;content:'';width:100%;height:2px;left:0;background-color:#fff}.ham:before{top:-8px}.ham:after{top:8px}.screen-reader-text{border:0;clip:rect(1px,1px,1px,1px);clip-path:inset(50%);height:1px;margin:-1px;overflow:hidden;padding:0;position:absolute!important;width:1px;word-wrap:normal!important}body.dark .screen-reader-text,body.dark .screen-reader-text:visited{background-color:#333}#scroll-up{position:fixed;z-index:8000;bottom:40px;right:20px;display:none;width:40px;height:40px;font-size:26px;line-height:39px;text-align:center;text-decoration:none;opacity:1!important}#scroll-up i{display:inline-block}@media only screen and (max-width:767px){#scroll-up{right:20px;bottom:20px}}.custom-logo-link{display:inline-block}.secondary-color{background:#bb1919;color:#fff}@media only screen and (max-width:320px){.main-navigation .toggle-menu{position:relative;z-index:1}}body.dark{background-color:#212121}body.dark,body.dark a,body.dark a:visited,body.dark input{color:#fff}}@media not all{body .main-navigation a,body .font-family-1{font-family:'Lato'}body.dark .screen-reader-text,body.dark .screen-reader-text:visited{background-color:#333}body .secondary-color{background:#ff2c54}}@media not all{#scroll-up .fa-angle-up{font-family:'covernews-icons'!important;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-variant:normal;text-transform:none;-webkit-font-smoothing:antialiased;-moz-osx-font-smoothing:grayscale}#scroll-up .fa-angle-up:before{content:"\f106"}}@media not all{:root{--swiper-theme-color:#007aff}:root{--swiper-navigation-size:44px}:root{--jp-carousel-primary-color:#fff;--jp-carousel-primary-subtle-color:#999;--jp-carousel-bg-color:#000;--jp-carousel-bg-faded-color:#222;--jp-carousel-border-color:#3a3a3a}:root{--jetpack--contact-form--border:1px solid #8c8f94;--jetpack--contact-form--border-color:#8c8f94;--jetpack--contact-form--border-size:1px;--jetpack--contact-form--border-style:solid;--jetpack--contact-form--border-radius:0px;--jetpack--contact-form--input-padding:16px;--jetpack--contact-form--font-size:16px}.screen-reader-text{clip:rect(1px,1px,1px,1px);word-wrap:normal!important;border:0;clip-path:inset(50%);height:1px;margin:-1px;overflow:hidden;padding:0;position:absolute!important;width:1px}}.site-title{position:absolute;clip:rect(1px,1px,1px,1px);display:none}html:not(.jetpack-lazy-images-js-enabled):not(.js) .jetpack-lazy-image{display:none}@media not all{.wp-subscribe-wrap p{margin:0;color:#fff}.wp-subscribe-wrap input{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box;width:100%;height:45px;margin:0;padding:10px 0;text-align:center;text-indent:10px;border:none;border-radius:0;-webkit-box-shadow:none;box-shadow:none}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-webkit-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-ms-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap .error,.wp-subscribe-wrap .thanks{margin-top:10px}.wp-subscribe-wrap .wp-subscribe-loader{display:none;padding:1em;text-align:center;vertical-align:top}.thanks,.error{display:none}} Thai Government Plans to Provide Clean Drinking Tap Water Nationwide: Interior Minister - Thailand News

Thai Government Plans to Provide Clean Drinking Tap Water Nationwide: Interior Minister

TN November 12, 2023 0
Large old valve on the water pipe

Large old valve on the water pipe. Photo: LIBRESHOT.

On November 9th, 2023, Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, the Deputy Prime Minister, delegated electric and water utility policies to Thai government officials to relieve the burden of Thai citizens.

Drinking water companies assure enough water for consumption in summer

Both Thai metropolitan and regional officials authorized that electric or water bill payments could be postponed for 3 months if the electric or water bills were less than 300 and 150 baht each month respectively.

Anutin publicly stated that the Thai government will also provide clean drinking tap water without an additional charge. The Thai Metropolitan Waterworks Authority has the potential to manage the new policy efficiently, Anutin added.

A bottle of water may cost 10-20 baht, but drinking tap water will greatly relieve the burden of millions of Thai citizens who have low income, said the Deputy Prime Minister.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Bophut Fisherman's Village in Koh Samui.

Spanish chef Daniel Sancho pleads not guilty to murder of Edwin Arrieta

TN November 13, 2023 0
Chinese policemen in Beijing

Chinese police presence in Thailand a ‘slap in the face’: ex-NIA deputy director

TN November 13, 2023 0
Royal Thai Air Force Airbus A340-500 HS-TYV.

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Arrives in U.S. to Attend APEC meeting

TN November 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bophut Fisherman's Village in Koh Samui.

Spanish chef Daniel Sancho pleads not guilty to murder of Edwin Arrieta

TN November 13, 2023 0
Chinese policemen in Beijing

Chinese police presence in Thailand a ‘slap in the face’: ex-NIA deputy director

TN November 13, 2023 0
Royal Thai Air Force Airbus A340-500 HS-TYV.

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Arrives in U.S. to Attend APEC meeting

TN November 13, 2023 0
Rueso District in Narathiwat

Ranger shot dead in Narathiwat while lying face down, wife unharmed

TN November 13, 2023 0
A temple in Nakhon Phanom

Israeli films Thai worker’s funeral in Nakhon Phanom after movie script comes true

TN November 12, 2023 0