Israeli films Thai worker’s funeral in Nakhon Phanom after movie script comes true

NAKHON PHANOM: The Israeli producer of a short film on the life of Thai workers in his country has arrived in this northeastern border province to capture footage of the funeral of a Thai worker who was killed by Hamas militants during the Oct 7 surprise raid into Israel, the event that triggered the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Thai death toll in Israel rises to 39

The Thai worker, Settha Homesorn, 36, was one of 39 Thais confirmed killed in the Hamas attack. He and his twin brother, Jessada, and their younger brother Pom, 32, went to Israel about four years ago. The siblings worked at three different agricultural farms near the Gaza Strip.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pattanapong Sripiachai

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts