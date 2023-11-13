Ranger shot dead in Narathiwat while lying face down, wife unharmed

NARATHIWAT: A ranger was shot to death by an unidentified group of seven men dressed in black while his wife was spared in an attack in Rueso district on Sunday morning, police said.

Volunteer ranger killed in Yala bomb blast

The incident occurred at about 9am when Seri Hasa, a volunteer ranger attached to the 4th Marine Ranger Company on leave from Nov 1-12, was travelling on a motorcycle with his his wife riding pillion towards a durian plantation at Ba-ngu Nguba, the Moo 1 village in tambon Sawo of Rueso district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts