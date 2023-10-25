Spaniard Daniel Sancho charged in murder, dismemberment of Colombian surgeon
SURAT THANI: Public prosecutors on Wednesday brought charges against a Spanish chef to Koh Samui Provincial Court in connection with the murder and dismemberment of a Colombian surgeon on the tourist island of Koh Phangan in August this year.
Thai police request ‘death penalty’ for Daniel Sancho after concluding that it was a ‘premeditated murder’
According to sources, the prosecutors informed the court that Daniel Bronchalo, 29, murdered Edwin Arteaga, 44, and subsequently dismembered the body to conceal the crime on Koh Phangan, which is renowned for full moon parties and scuba diving.
