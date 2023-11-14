}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Italian man falls to his death from BTS station in Bangkok

Italian man falls to his death from BTS station in Bangkok

TN November 14, 2023 0
Phaya Thai BTS Skytrain Station Platform 1, Bangkok

Phaya Thai BTS Skytrain Station Platform 1 in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.

A 34-year-old Italian man died in a fall from Sanam Pao BTS Station in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Eight Indians fall down Bangkok BTS escalator

The man hit the ground near the entrance ramp of the skytrain station on Phahon Yothin Road, close to the 2nd Cavalry Division, the King’s Guard, Pol Capt Charoen Sookmark of Phaya Thai police, said. His fall was reported to police about 8am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

