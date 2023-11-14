Italian man falls to his death from BTS station in Bangkok
A 34-year-old Italian man died in a fall from Sanam Pao BTS Station in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai district on Tuesday morning, police said.
Eight Indians fall down Bangkok BTS escalator
The man hit the ground near the entrance ramp of the skytrain station on Phahon Yothin Road, close to the 2nd Cavalry Division, the King’s Guard, Pol Capt Charoen Sookmark of Phaya Thai police, said. His fall was reported to police about 8am.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST