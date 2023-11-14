‘British Man’ Arrested After Allegedly Dropping Gun at Phuket Nightclub

A British man was arrested after he allegedly dropped a gun in an entertainment venue in Rawai, bringing the attention of law enforcement. He even reportedly left Thailand and came back before he was arrested.

The Chalong Police told the Phuket Express that yesterday, Monday (November 13th), they arrested a man they publicly identified only as MR. JAMAAL, a British national (His age was not given). He is a wanted suspect in Thailand on an arrest warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court. He is being accused of illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a gun in public.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

