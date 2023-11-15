Automatic passport processing for outbound foreigners from next month

Most outbound foreign travellers will be able to pass through automatic channels to quickly board planes at Suvarnabhumi airport, and relieve congestion, from next month.

Suvarnabhumi Airport launches automatic passport check

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimphadee, commander of Immigration Division 2, said automatic processing at Suvarnabhumi is currently available only for passengers with Thai, Hong Kong or Singaporean passports.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

