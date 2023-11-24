Pattaya Authorities Vow to Finish All Road Repairs by March 2024
In response to mounting complaints from businesses and tourists, Pattaya City officials came out to announce that all major road surface repair projects, which have been scattered around the city, will be completed by March 2024.
Major repairs to Laksi-Don Mueang local road from January 25th
Despite the projects having caused some inconvenience to residents and visitors, officials said they are necessary to improve the city’s infrastructure.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
