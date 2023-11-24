}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Pattaya Authorities Vow to Finish All Road Repairs by March 2024

TN November 24, 2023 0
Pattaya Third Road.

Pattaya Third Road. Photo: Георгий Долгопский.

In response to mounting complaints from businesses and tourists, Pattaya City officials came out to announce that all major road surface repair projects, which have been scattered around the city, will be completed by March 2024.

Major repairs to Laksi-Don Mueang local road from January 25th

Despite the projects having caused some inconvenience to residents and visitors, officials said they are necessary to improve the city’s infrastructure.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

