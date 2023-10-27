Thailand to bid to host 2028 World Pride

TN October 27, 2023 0
Thousands of LGBTQ+ people join Pride celebrations in Bangkok.

Thousands of LGBTQ+ people join Pride celebrations in Bangkok. Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke quoted Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin as saying that his government will fully support the bid and, if the country is selected, he would allocate budget for the hosting of the event. The event would also help boost the economy and tourism, Srettha said.

Thai Government Plans to Reintroduce Marriage Equality Legislation

The 2024 World Pride event will be held in Australia. In 2025 it will be in the US and the Netherlands in 2026.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

