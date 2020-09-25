Activists threaten to escalate anti-government protests





Leaders of the student-led movement have vowed to step up their anti-government protests after members of the parliament yesterday delayed a vote on constitutional amendment motions.

Protest leaders were disappointed by the decision of the law-makers not to immediately adopt the motions seeking constitutional amendments during the joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate yesterday.

By Thai PBS World

