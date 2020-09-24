September 24, 2020

Police Deployed to Guard Thai Parliament

The new Thailand's parliament under constructionin Bangkok. It iscalled Sappaya-Sapasathan

The new Thailand's parliament under constructionin Bangkok. It iscalled Sappaya-Sapasathan. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY-SA 4.0.


BANGKOK, Sept 24 (TNA) – Hundreds of police have been deployed to maintian order at Parliament as anti-government demonstrators will gather the outside Parliament to monitor the debate on draft charter amendments.

They want lawmakers to support charter amendments.

Superintendent of Bang Pho police station, Pol.Col. Suradej Pojanawongpanit said that four companies of police will work on shifts to provide security there. They will monitor the situation and decide later whether surrounding roads need to be closed to traffic.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

