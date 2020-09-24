Police Deployed to Guard Thai Parliament





BANGKOK, Sept 24 (TNA) – Hundreds of police have been deployed to maintian order at Parliament as anti-government demonstrators will gather the outside Parliament to monitor the debate on draft charter amendments.

They want lawmakers to support charter amendments.

Superintendent of Bang Pho police station, Pol.Col. Suradej Pojanawongpanit said that four companies of police will work on shifts to provide security there. They will monitor the situation and decide later whether surrounding roads need to be closed to traffic.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



