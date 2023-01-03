Nine Thais remain missing after Poipet casino blaze

15 hours ago TN
Thailand border in Poipet town

The Cambodia–Thailand border in Poipet town. Photo: Anilakeo. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Nine Thai nationals caught in the Cambodian hotel-casino blaze are still missing, Sa Kaeo authorities said on Monday.

The bodies of 19 Thai nationals who were killed by the blaze at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino complex last week have been brought back to Thailand, said Thawatchai Boonsang, Aranyaprathet district’s senior deputy district chief and acting director of the Thai victims’ rescue operations centre.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

