Nine Thais remain missing after Poipet casino blaze









Nine Thai nationals caught in the Cambodian hotel-casino blaze are still missing, Sa Kaeo authorities said on Monday.

The bodies of 19 Thai nationals who were killed by the blaze at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino complex last week have been brought back to Thailand, said Thawatchai Boonsang, Aranyaprathet district’s senior deputy district chief and acting director of the Thai victims’ rescue operations centre.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





