20 Million International Travelers Expected to Visit Thailand in 2023









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s tourism sector this year is anticipated to see a lively recovery, with the government now expecting no less than 20 million international visitors this year. The capital Bangkok continues to gain popularity among tourists, with the city recently ranked as the third most popular Asian destination for North American travelers.

Bangkok has seen surges in holiday-related activities among international visitors, as the world recovers from the pandemic and border restrictions eased.

According to the Canada-based travel website and application Hopper, international flight searches by people in North America have jumped from 19% to 27%, with Bangkok ranking at the third most searched destination in Asia, following Tokyo, Japan, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, respectively.

