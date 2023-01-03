Three ministries to meet Thursday to prepare for return of Chinese tourists

A group of Chinese tourists at the Banzaan Night Market in Phuket

A group of Chinese tourists at the Banzaan Night Market in Phuket.




Senior officials of Thailand’s Public Health, Tourism and Sports and Transport ministries are scheduled to meet this Thursday to prepare for the arrival of Chinese tourists, expected to begin in the middle of this month.

The Chinese government has eased travel restrictions, effective January 8th, allowing Chinese citizens to travel out of the country again and allowing tourists to visit China.

