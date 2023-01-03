1,960 Road Accidents and 263 Deaths Recorded During Five Days of Thailand’s ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’

Toyota Commuter ambulance at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Toyota Commuter ambulance at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) today (January 3rd) reported a total of 294 road accidents, with 295 injuries and 40 deaths, on the fifth day yesterday (January 2nd) of the ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’ road accidents campaign.

Accidents were mostly caused by excessive speeding (36.73 percent), followed by drunk driving (23.13 percent). About 79.40 percent of the accidents involved motorcycles.

