Two die, one seriously injured in gold shop fire in Kalasin Monday night









Two people were killed and one seriously injured in a fire at a gold shop in Mueang district of the north-eastern province of Kalasin last night (Monday).

The fire, which police think was caused by a short circuit inan electrical plug, occurred at about 8pm in the Lim Kian Huad 3 gold shop on Thedsabal 23 Road in Mueang district.

By Thai PBS World

