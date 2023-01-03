Two die, one seriously injured in gold shop fire in Kalasin Monday night

15 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Two people were killed and one seriously injured in a fire at a gold shop in Mueang district of the north-eastern province of Kalasin last night (Monday).

The fire, which police think was caused by a short circuit inan electrical plug, occurred at about 8pm in the Lim Kian Huad 3 gold shop on Thedsabal 23 Road in Mueang district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



