COVID-19: Thai AirAsia to Resume Flights Next Month





BANGKOK, July 13 (TNA) — Thai AirAsia will start its domestic flights at Suvarnabhumi airport in August, its executive chairman Tassapon Bijleveld said.

According to him, about 3-4 planes will be deployed on routes with travelers’ demand including routes from Suvarnabhumi airport to Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket and Khon Kaen.

Mr Tassapon also said that the resumption of international flights would follow when the government decides to allow international flights under disease control practices.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



