July 13, 2020

COVID-19: Thai AirAsia to Resume Flights Next Month

AirAsia airbus A320 at Surat Thani Airport in 2010

AirAsia airbus A320 at Surat Thani Airport in 2010. Image: Thailand News.


BANGKOK, July 13 (TNA) — Thai AirAsia will start its domestic flights at Suvarnabhumi airport in August, its executive chairman Tassapon Bijleveld said.

According to him, about 3-4 planes will be deployed on routes with travelers’ demand including routes from Suvarnabhumi airport to Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket and Khon Kaen.

Mr Tassapon also said that the resumption of international flights would follow when the government decides to allow international flights under disease control practices.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

