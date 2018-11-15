Swedish man on drugs blacklist caught in Phuket

PHUKET: A Swedish man earlier deported and blacklisted for drug possession has been arrested in Kathu district.
J. J. D., 38, was apprehended at a room at Dee condominium in tambon Kathu on Tuesday evening by a team of tourist and immigration police, following a tip-off that a foreigner with a blacklist record was staying there.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
