Aussie safe after yacht catches ablaze off Patong Beach

By TN / November 15, 2018

PHUKET: An Australian yachtsman is safe after his yacht caught on fire off Patong Beach last night (Nov 14). Lt Col Patiwat Yodkhwan of the Patong Police was notified of the fire at 9:07pm.

Police arrived at the beach with firefighters and Tourist Police officers to see the yacht burning some 500 metres offshore from the Seaview Patong Hotel at the southern end of the beach.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

