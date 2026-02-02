Wild Elephant Kills Tourist in Khao Yai National Park

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – A wild elephant killed a 69-year-old tourist during a morning walk near his tent at a campground in Khao Yai National Park on Monday.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. at the Kho Yor 4 (Khlong Pla Kang) campground in Wang Nam Khieo district. The victim, identified as Jirathachai Jiraphatboonyathorn from Lop Buri province, was exercising near his tent when he encountered the elephant, known as “Phlai Oiwan.”

According to witnesses, the elephant—described as being in musth (a period of heightened aggression)—charged the man, grabbed him with its trunk, threw him to the ground, and trampled him. He died instantly about 20 meters from his tent. Other campers watched in horror but did not intervene for fear of their own safety.

Park rangers and police responded to the scene and drove the elephant away. Rescue workers found the victim with severe injuries, including broken limbs and bleeding from the mouth and nose.

This is not the first fatal attack by this elephant; it had previously killed two local residents. Authorities are expected to review safety measures in the park, particularly in campground areas near known wildlife corridors.

