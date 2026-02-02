Thailand News

Fuel Tanker Truck Explosion Kills One in Khon Kaen

KHON KAEN – A fuel tanker truck exploded inside a private oil depot in Kranuan district on Monday morning, triggering a massive fire that killed one worker and forced the evacuation of a nearby school.

Flames engulfed the tanker and surrounding area, requiring multiple fire engines to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters continued to spray foam on the wreckage to prevent reignition.

The explosion prompted the evacuation of students from a neighboring school, who were relocated to a safe location. Emergency crews remain on site as investigations into the cause of the blast begin.

-Thailand News (TN)

