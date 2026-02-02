Fuel Tanker Truck Explosion Kills One in Khon Kaen

KHON KAEN – A fuel tanker truck exploded inside a private oil depot in Kranuan district on Monday morning, triggering a massive fire that killed one worker and forced the evacuation of a nearby school.

Flames engulfed the tanker and surrounding area, requiring multiple fire engines to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters continued to spray foam on the wreckage to prevent reignition.

A fire gutted four oil tanker trucks, killed a driver and forced the evacuation of a school in Kranuan district on Monday morning. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/w8JKcaaWFz — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) February 2, 2026

The explosion prompted the evacuation of students from a neighboring school, who were relocated to a safe location. Emergency crews remain on site as investigations into the cause of the blast begin.

-Thailand News (TN)