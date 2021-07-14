British man accused of murder of Thai dancer extradited from Ibiza to Thailand







A British citizen, accused of murdering a dancer in Thailand, has finally been extradited from Ibiza to the Asian country to answer to Thai justice.

Shane Looker was arrested in Ibiza, in June 2017, when an international search and arrest warrant had been hanging over him since 2014 for his alleged connection with the appearance of the body of Laxami Manochat, then 31 years old. She was found dismembered along with a dog inside a suitcase at the bottom of the Mae Klong River. Looker went so far as to acknowledge, through his lawyers, that he left with her from the bar where she was last seen, as shown by surveillance cameras, but denied that he killed her.

After the murder, Looker fled the country and settled in Ibiza where he is a partner in a hotel, three years later he was arrested in Sant Josep de sa Talaia. By order of the Audiencia Nacional (National High Court of Spain) he was sent to prison in Ibiza. But his transfer to Thailand could not take place until now because the accused had appealed to Strasbourg. However, the European Court of Human Rights upheld the decision of the National High Court of Spain at the end of May and considered that he should face Thai justice after inspecting the case files of the Bangkok Police and the incriminating evidence. Looker finally landed in Thailand last week where he was arrested by Bangkok officers.

