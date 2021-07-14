  • July 14, 2021
Thammasat hospital to rent two chilled cargo containers for growing number of COVID-19 corpses

Thammasat University Hospital in Bangkok. Photo: Sry85. CC BY-SA 4.0.



The Thammasat University Hospital is renting two refrigerated shipping containers, to be used to chill the corpses of COVID-19 victims, because existing mortuaries do not have the capacity to handle the increasing number of people dying from the disease and other causes.

A post on the hospital’s Facebook page indicated that it was reluctant to tell the public about the overcrowded mortuaries, but it has to tell the truth about the problem, now and in the foreseeable future, so all sectors of society can brace for a worst-case scenario in Thailand’s healthcare system.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



TN

