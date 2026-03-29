Kazakh Man, Four Indian Nationals Arrested in Pattaya Scam Crackdown

PATTAYA — Police have arrested five foreign nationals accused of running an online investment scam from a residential property in Pattaya, seizing multiple electronic devices used in an operation that lured victims into fake stock trading schemes promising high returns.

Tourists in Pattaya Circulating Counterfeit Dollar Bills in Social Media Stunt

The raid took place on March 27, 2026, following an investigation by the Transnational Crime Suppression Centre at Pattaya Police Station. Officers identified a property in Pong subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, as a suspected base for illegal activity. Authorities coordinated with Nong Prue Police, Tourist Police and Chon Buri Immigration Police to conduct surveillance before obtaining sufficient evidence to act.

Arrests and Seizures

During the operation, officers arrested five suspects: a 25-year-old Kazakh national identified as Kiran, and four Indian nationals — Amjad, 48, Faiz, 24, Kaviya, 24, and Mohamed, 25. Police also seized six laptop computers and 11 mobile phones believed to have been used in the fraudulent operation.

Initial questioning revealed the group had rented the property for 95,000 baht per month to run the scheme. The suspects admitted acting as administrators, communicating with victims under instructions from higher-level organizers who directed the operation from outside Thailand.

Fake Investment Platform

Victims were reportedly persuaded to invest in fake stock trading platforms that offered high returns within short periods. However, once funds were transferred, victims were unable to withdraw either their capital or any purported profits — a common tactic in online investment scams that use custom-built software to simulate legitimate trading platforms.

Police said the group had only recently begun operations before being apprehended, suggesting authorities acted quickly after identifying the property as a potential hub for transnational crime.

Charges and Investigation

The suspects have been charged with working without permission and were handed over to investigators at Nong Prue Police Station for further legal proceedings. Police are expected to expand the investigation to identify additional suspects and possible masterminds behind the operation. Further charges may be filed as forensic analysis of the seized devices continues.

Broader Concerns

The case highlights ongoing concerns about transnational scam networks operating in Thailand, particularly those targeting victims through online investment platforms that often appear legitimate to unsuspecting investors. Authorities continue to warn the public to exercise extreme caution when approached with high-return investment opportunities, especially those promoted through unsolicited messages or social media channels.

Italian Man Arrested for Drug Use on Koh Chang Following Domestic Altercation

For the five suspects now in custody, what began as a short-term rental intended to serve as a base for fraudulent activity has ended in arrest, with their operation dismantled before it could claim more victims.

-Thailand News (TN)