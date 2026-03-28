Tourists in Pattaya Circulating Counterfeit Dollar Bills in Social Media Stunt

PATTAYA — Indian tourists in Pattaya have caused alarm after handing out fake US dollar notes as part of a staged social media content video, leaving local vendors shaken and potentially exposed to legal risk.

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The incident, reported on March 27, saw unsuspecting recipients attempt to exchange the notes, only to discover they were counterfeit. Several traders said they were nearly implicated in legal offenses after unknowingly handling the fake currency, which bore the word “COPY” clearly printed on them.

Social Media Warning

The warning first emerged from a Facebook user, “kittisak singto,” who posted that a group believed to be Indian tourists had been distributing money—particularly to children—while filming content. The group allegedly used fake US$100 banknotes and encouraged the public to document the activity as evidence. The post quickly gained traction online, generating widespread concern among local residents.

Pattaya Warning: Fake “Rich Tourist” Cash Giveaway Foreign tourists posing as wealthy Arabs filmed content in Pattaya by handing out money to locals—especially children—but the cash turned out to be fake US dollars. They reportedly gave ฿100 for filming, then took it back and… pic.twitter.com/3U5vPdWjJp — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) March 28, 2026

Vendors Unknowingly Caught Up

Later that night, on March 26, reporters visited Runway Market on Pattaya Second Road to investigate. A local vendor identified as Mr Ek said two Indian men approached his gyoza stall and encountered a woman carrying a child. They initially gave the child 100 baht for filming purposes before taking the money back and replacing it with a US$100 note given to the child’s mother and sister.

Recipients initially felt pleased, believing the foreign currency to be genuine. However, multiple vendors who later attempted to exchange the notes found they were invalid, with the word “COPY” clearly printed on them. The discovery led to anxiety among traders, who feared potential legal consequences for unknowingly attempting to use counterfeit currency.

Legal Risks

Handling or attempting to use counterfeit currency, even unknowingly, may constitute a legal offense under Thai law, raising serious concerns about the impact of such social media-driven stunts on local communities. Traders who received the notes said they were left uncertain whether they could face prosecution simply for being handed fake money by tourists.

Calls for Vigilance

The incident has prompted warnings to the public about the risks of accepting unfamiliar foreign banknotes, especially in informal exchanges. Authorities have not yet announced formal action regarding the individuals involved, according to Amarin, but the case highlights the need for vigilance in tourist areas where content creation activities are increasingly common.

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Traders and residents are being urged to carefully check any foreign currency and report suspicious behavior to prevent further incidents. The case serves as a cautionary tale about the unintended consequences of social media stunts that prioritize viral content over community safety and legal responsibility.

-Thailand News (TN)