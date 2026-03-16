German Tourist Killed in Phayao Motorbike Accident

PHAYAO – A German tourist has died after crashing a motorcycle into the base of a hillside while riding with friends in Phayao province on March 14, local police have confirmed.

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Officers from Chiang Muan Police Station were alerted to the fatal crash on the Phayao–Chiang Muan route at a location known locally as the Triple Heaven Spot. Emergency services arriving at the scene confirmed the rider had died instantly upon impact.

Authorities coordinated with a forensic doctor from Chiang Muan Hospital and rescue workers from the Siam Ruamjai Pu In Foundation in Chiang Muan to conduct an initial investigation of the incident. When officials arrived, they found a motorcycle bearing a Chiang Mai registration plate lying on its side off the roadside, with the body of the foreign male rider discovered nearby.

According to rescue personnel at the scene, the victim was a German tourist who had rented the motorcycle in Chiang Mai. He had been traveling with a group of friends on five motorcycles while touring scenic routes in Phayao province, with the group riding together when the crash occurred.

Initial reports indicate the rider lost control while negotiating a curve at the location known as the Triple Heaven Spot. The motorcycle is believed to have left the road before crashing forcefully into the ground at the base of the hill, with the impact causing the rider’s immediate death.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased. Police stated that further forensic examinations will be conducted as part of the investigation into the circumstances of the crash. Officials are currently gathering evidence from the scene and reviewing the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

Police confirmed they will carry out a thorough inquiry to determine the precise cause of the crash, with investigators expected to review the site and collect statements from individuals connected to the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

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According to Khaosod, authorities will also coordinate with relevant organizations and the appropriate embassy to proceed with formal procedures following the death of the foreign national. Notification of the victim’s family and further administrative arrangements will be handled according to standard international protocols.