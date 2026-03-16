Elephant Kills One in Nakhon Nayok, Patrols Stepped Up

NAKHON NAYOK – Authorities have ramped up surveillance measures in Nakhon Nayok province following a tragic incident in which a wild elephant fatally attacked an elderly man near his home late yesterday evening. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has instructed officials to tighten monitoring of wild elephants that may stray into community areas after the attack claimed the life of an 87-year-old resident.

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The victim has been identified as Heng Sae-o, who was attacked at approximately 9pm at his residence in Village 3 of Sarika subdistrict, located in the Muang district of Nakhon Nayok province. The assault resulted in severe injuries to his head and body, as well as an open wound on his right leg.

Athapol Charoenchansa, director general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, has ordered officials to not only intensify patrols but also to coordinate with relevant agencies to provide assistance to the victim’s grieving family. “Officials have been instructed to increase patrols and closely monitor any wild elephants that may approach nearby communities in order to prevent similar incidents,” Athapol stated.

Following the alert, personnel from Khao Yai National Park Management Unit 6 and a rapid response team specialized in monitoring and pushing back wild elephants promptly arrived at the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest that the elephant responsible for the attack had recently separated from its herd, which may have contributed to the aggressive encounter.

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Despite being conscious at the time, Heng was rushed by officials and rescue workers from Sarika subdistrict to Nakhon Nayok Hospital for emergency treatment. Tragically, the hospital later reported that he succumbed to his injuries at 11.47pm the same night. The incident has underscored the urgent need for heightened vigilance as wildlife habitats increasingly intersect with human settlements.

-Thailand News (TN)