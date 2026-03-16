German Captain Arrested for Illegal Luxury Yacht Tours in Phuket

PHUKET — A German captain was arrested aboard a luxury sailing yacht in Phuket, accused of running an illegal tour operation in the Andaman Sea, with authorities discovering that high-priced multi-day packages had been sold to foreign tourists without a required license.

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According to The Nation, the arrest was made on March 12, 2026, following a five-month investigation involving marine police and tourism authorities who had been monitoring suspicious activities in Phuket’s lucrative yacht charter sector.

The Operation

According to investigators, the operation allegedly used a yacht charter company as a front, specifically targeting German travelers through an online platform. The yacht was inspected and found carrying six German tourists who had booked an 11-day tour via a website promoting luxury sailing experiences in Thai waters.

The company claimed to be a legitimate yacht rental business but was accused of running unlicensed tours instead, violating Thai tourism regulations designed to protect consumers and ensure safety standards.

Tourists Unaware

Tourists aboard the vessel had paid hundreds of thousands of baht each for the multi-day trip, unaware that the company lacked a tourism business license required to operate such tours in Thailand. The passengers were reportedly cooperating with authorities as witnesses rather than facing any charges.

A German captain has been arrested in Phuket after authorities said he was involved in an alleged unlicensed luxury yacht tour business in the Andaman Sea. Investigators said the operation had been under surveillance for more than five months. Police said the suspects allegedly… — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) March 13, 2026

Charges Filed

The German captain now faces charges under the Tourism Business and Guide Act of 2008 and the Navigation in Thai Waters Act of 1992, which regulate commercial marine activities and tourism operations in the kingdom.

Broader Investigation

The broader investigation has revealed similar operations using nominee shareholders to disguise unlicensed tour businesses, a practice authorities say undermines legal Thai businesses and creates unfair competition. Investigators believe multiple operators may be using this model to circumvent regulations.

Crackdown Continues

Authorities are continuing their investigation to identify and prosecute other operators involved in illegal tourism practices, which they say damage both Thailand’s tourism image and visitor safety. The Department of Tourism emphasized that the crackdown aims to protect legitimate Thai businesses and ensure that all marine tourism operators comply with established regulations.

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Moving forward, the focus will be on ensuring compliance with marine tourism regulations through increased inspections and coordinated enforcement between marine police and tourism authorities.

-Thailand News (TN)