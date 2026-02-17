Furious Elephant Attacks Owner During Forced Breeding in Buriram

BURIRAM – A bull elephant attacked its owner and damaged two vehicles while being forced to mate in a field outside an elephant village in northern Buriram province on Monday, WorkpointNews23 reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. in a dry paddy field in Ban Non That, located in tambon Tha Muan, Satuek district. The owner of a female elephant had hired the bull, named Pet-uthai, to service his animal.

According to reports, while the bull’s owner, identified only as Mr Somporn, was urging Pet-uthai to mate with the female, the male elephant became increasingly agitated. The animal then turned on Mr Somporn and attacked him violently.

The bull elephant also smashed two vehicles belonging to the two men that were parked in the field, causing significant damage to both.

Livestock officials were called to the scene and deployed low-dose tranquiliser darts to calm the agitated elephant. It took approximately two hours for the drugs to take full effect and subdue the animal.

Mr Somporn sustained severe injuries in the attack, including ruptured lungs. He was rushed to Satuek Hospital for emergency treatment.

Authorities have not released further details about the condition of either the injured man or the elephant. The incident highlights the dangers inherent in managing elephants during breeding activities, particularly when animals become stressed or agitated.

-Thailand News (TN)