Thailand’s Foreign Tourist Arrivals Drop 7.6% in Early 2026

BANGKOK – Thailand’s foreign tourist arrivals fell by 7.59 percent year-on-year during the period from January 1 to February 15, totaling approximately 5.07 million visitors, the Tourism Ministry reported on Tuesday.

Thailand Records 1.1 Million Tourist Arrivals in First 11 Days of 2026

China remained the largest source market with 770,427 arrivals, followed by Malaysia with 461,742, according to the ministry’s statement.

Despite the decline in the early months, Thailand’s state planning agency maintains its forecast that foreign visitor numbers will rise to 35 million for the full year.

Last year, Thailand welcomed approximately 33 million foreign tourists, a significant increase from the pandemic years but still below the pre-pandemic record of nearly 40 million visitors recorded in 2019.

Vietnam Surpasses Thailand for First Time in Chinese Tourist Arrivals

The ministry did not specify reasons for the decline in the statement, though the tourism sector has faced ongoing challenges including global economic conditions and increased competition from other destinations in the region.

