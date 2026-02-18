Myanmar Worker Douses Colleague in Petrol, Sets Him Alight and Beats Him to Death in Samut Prakan

SAMUT PRAKAN – A 23-year-old Myanmar construction worker has been arrested after allegedly dousing a fellow worker in petrol, setting him on fire, and beating him to death at a workers’ camp in the early hours of February 17, 2026.

Police at Mueang Samut Prakan Police Station were alerted to the killing at approximately 2 a.m. at a construction camp on Phraeksa Road in Phraeksa subdistrict, Mueang district. Officers, investigators, and rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation Samut Prakan responded to the scene.

The victim, identified as Mr Tunkhaing, 27, also a Myanmar national, was found lying face down in a pool of blood in the central area in front of the workers’ accommodation. His skull had been crushed by a blunt object, and his body bore blistering burns consistent with being set on fire.

The suspect, Mr Wailinsoe, 23, a Myanmar national and construction worker at the same site, remained at the scene and surrendered to police. Officers sealed off the area and notified senior commanders, while forensic officers and a forensic pathologist were called to examine the body.

Prasart Jittritot, a rescue worker with Phraeksa Municipality, stated that he received a report of a person found unconscious after being burned. Upon arrival, he discovered the victim with severe head injuries and burns, including peeling skin on the left arm. He confirmed the victim was already unconscious before police arrived and took over the investigation.

Through an interpreter, the suspect told officers that he had gone to bed at 11 p.m., but the victim continued drinking alcohol and shouting abuse at others in the camp. He claimed he had asked the victim to stop, as others were trying to sleep, but alleged the victim continued to speak provocatively.

The suspect further alleged that shortly after midnight, the victim kicked metal sheeting near his room. He stated that he tried to intervene but eventually poured petrol over the victim, set him on fire, and struck him with a metal bar until he lost consciousness.

Police have taken the suspect into custody for further questioning at Mueang Samut Prakan Police Station. He is facing a charge of murder as the investigation continues.

