Forest Fires Rage Across Northern Thailand, PM2.5 Levels Surge Beyond Safety Threshold

MAE HONG SON – Forest fires, suspected to have been caused by human activity, are burning uncontrollably across the provinces of Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang and Mae Hong Son, driving PM2.5 levels well beyond the 37.5-micron safety standard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment reported.

Hundreds of firefighters and volunteers, supported by heavy equipment, helicopters, and drones, have been deployed to contain the blazes, which are intensifying due to hot weather conditions.

Between January 1 and February 16, a total of 180 hotspots were detected in Chiang Mai province, particularly concentrated in eight southern districts. Real-time drone imagery revealed fires raging across approximately 4.8 hectares in Ban Sahakorn, located in Mae On district.

In Mae Tha district of Lamphun, fires were detected on high mountain terrain, severely limiting firefighter access. As a precaution, authorities have constructed firebreaks to prevent further spread.

Mae Hong Son province has seen approximately 16 hectares of forest damaged in Muang and Pai districts. Officials attribute the fires to villagers deliberately setting them to facilitate hunting or the collection of forest products.

In Lampang province, officials noted that fallen dry leaves on forest floors, combined with strong winds, have created ideal conditions for rapid fire spread.

To address dry-season forest fires, the ministry has ordered the establishment of fire watch centres nationwide to monitor hotspots using satellite imagery and drones.

