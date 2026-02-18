Teacher Arrested in Chonburi for Duping Boys into Filming Pornography

CHONBURI – A 27-year-old male computer teacher at a secondary school in Ko Chan district has been arrested for allegedly luring male students, most aged 14, into filming pornographic content of themselves in exchange for a promised payment of 10,000 baht, which he never paid, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified only as Mr N., worked at a school in Ko Chan district. According to Deputy National Police Chief and director of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Centre, Pol Gen Thatchai, the teacher used an avatar account on social media to communicate with his victims, who were predominantly 14-year-old boys.

The minors were deceived into taking nude photographs and filming themselves masturbating, with Mr N. promising to pay them 10,000 baht for the material. Once the content was sent, however, the teacher avoided payment and instead began threatening the victims. Police stated that he demanded 5,000 baht from each boy or coerced them into agreeing to have sex with him, threatening to post the explicit content online if they refused.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s room uncovered approximately 1,500 video files documenting sexual activities involving him and the victims. Mr N. admitted to the charges during interrogation and confessed that he had committed similar acts with around 100 victims since his university days. Police confirmed the crimes spanned approximately five years and that he specifically targeted boys under the age of 18.

The suspect faces charges related to human trafficking for the production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and procurement of minors for obscene purposes. The school has suspended the teacher and established an investigative committee to examine the matter. Legal proceedings are ongoing as authorities continue their investigation.

