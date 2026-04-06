British Man Found Dead on Stairwell in Pattaya Building

PATTAYA — A British man was discovered dead on a stairwell inside a rented building in central Pattaya on the morning of April 4, with police awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

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The deceased, identified as Mr J. O., was found seated and slumped forward between the second and third floors of a four-storey commercial building converted into rental rooms in Soi Paniad Chang 11. He had a head wound approximately two centimetres wide at the back of his head and was wearing a white shirt, black shorts and one white trainer.

Scene Investigation

The deputy investigator at Pattaya City Police Station responded to the report at 8:30am and attended the scene with forensic officers and rescue workers. Inside Room 202 on the third floor, investigators found no signs of a struggle or theft. A bottle of liquor, a bottle of water and a glass were found on the bed, while the victim’s missing right trainer was later located in the corridor.

Partner’s Account

The victim’s partner told police she had been living with him since March 14. She said she returned from work and found him sitting on the stairway near their room, initially believing he was asleep. After attempting to wake him without success, she called for help and discovered he had already died.

She stated that Mr J. O. had underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, and was a heavy daily drinker. He had resigned from his job as an online life insurance salesman two weeks earlier and was preparing to return to the UK for medical treatment. She added that he frequently vomited blood when intoxicated and had shown signs of confusion and memory loss prior to his death.

CCTV Footage

CCTV footage showed the man leaving his room at approximately 2:00am wearing only black shorts and appearing intoxicated, before returning to his room. At around 6:00am, he sent a message to his partner expressing sadness and disappointment regarding family matters and his planned return to the UK. He was later found dead on the stairwell.

Autopsy Pending

According to SiamRath, police said no suspicious activity or third-party involvement had been identified from the CCTV footage. However, the exact cause of death — and how the small head injury occurred — remains unclear. The body has been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital for a detailed autopsy. Authorities will continue their investigation and are awaiting forensic results to confirm the cause of death.

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For the victim’s partner and family, the wait for answers continues — as investigators piece together the final hours of a man whose health struggles, alcohol use and emotional distress may have all played a role in a tragic end.

-Thailand News (TN)